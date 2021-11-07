These super fans can't wait for 'Hamilton' to hit the stage in Tucson

Ask any diehard "Hamilton" fan what led them to the Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical and not a one of them will say they were searching for a history lesson.

But don't be surprised if when you mention "Hamilton" they start singing "The Schuyler Sisters" or "Satisfied" or practically anything from the soundtrack that all of them will confess they've listened to so much they can sing every word.

“The music itself, I can’t get enough of it," gushed Tucson native Nikki Sanchez, a social worker who practically memorized the soundtrack long before seeing the show live for the first time a few years ago.

Sanchez is one of four "Hamilton" fans we found who have been anxiously waiting for the show to hit the Centennial Hall stage with Broadway in Tucson after the show was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show runs Nov. 17-Dec. 5.

Sanchez falls into our category of "Diehard fan;" she's seen the show live four times and has plans to see it three more in the next three weeks. The other fans have less of a relationship with the show but their devotion is just as strong.

Diehard fan

Sanchez's friends advised her to listen to the soundtrack before she saw the show live so that she could follow the storyline.