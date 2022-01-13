University of Arizona gets $10M for hypersonics research

"We're moving our wind tunnel complex into a more capable realm that you typically don't see at universities, because it's usually reserved for government facilities like NASA," Craig said in a news release. "With these upgrades, we'll be able to provide impactful ground testing services to DOD and its contractors, NASA, and emerging private ventures supporting space and commercial travel, while still fulfilling our educational mission."

Wind tunnels blast air at high speeds past fixed objects, helping researchers better understand how similarly shaped objects, such as aircraft and missiles, behave in flight.

Raytheon uses wind-tunnel testing on nearly every product it designs but often faces programs delays due to a limited number of capable facilities and high demand across the industry, said Roy Donelson, executive director and product area director of Strategic Engagement Systems and Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon.

“These upgrades will enable us to expand our relationship with UArizona to include not only accelerated product development, but also to grow the next generation of aerodynamicists through early, hands-on test experience," Donelson said.