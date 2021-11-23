The future is here: University of Arizona launches robotic food delivery service

The fleet of delivery robots uses the same technology as self-driving cars. Manufactured by Yandex Self-Driving Group, each six-wheeled robot weighs about 100 pounds and travels at a speed of 3 to 5 mph.

The delivery service is available seven days a week, night or day, rain or shine, and it works like this: A customer places an order via the GrubHub app and receives a unique code. In the meantime, the selected restaurant starts making the food, and when it’s ready, puts it in a secure cargo compartment in the rover. The rover then travels to the vicinity of the customer, and when it arrives, the customer receives a notification. Once they make contact with the rover, all they have to do is enter their unique order code to unlock their food.

Then, it’s bon appétit.

Geofencing technology ensures the food-delivery robots stay within the confines of campus, and an algorithm will allow them to adapt to their environments as they take more orders.

"In a way, it's similar to how humans navigate," Yulia Shveyko, spokesperson for Yandex, said. "As we walk around town, we may see a shop, a certain memorial or other landmark, and we recognize where we are. The robots learn to recognize their surroundings as they move around. The maps stored in their 'brains' are continuously updated."