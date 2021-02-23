Tucson City Council passes hair discrimination ban, tackles small cell poles

“We should be so much better than that in this community, and we are,” he said.

At the direction of council member Lane Santa Cruz, the city will also be looking internally at its own workplace standards to ensure its policies are in line with the new ordinance

“Your hair is your crown and it connects us to our culture and to our ancestry,” said Desiree Cook, licensed master natural hair stylist and founder of I AM YOU 360, a local nonprofit. “So we ask that those crowns are honored, whether it be in schools, in the community or the workplace.”

Small cell poles in Tucson

The city will move forward with creating an ordinance that will require telecommunication providers to demonstrate that they’ve exhausted all other possible locations before moving forward with installing a cellular pole.

Dozens of cell poles have popped up around Tucson in recent weeks, causing concern that they are negatively impacting the aesthetic of Tucson neighborhoods. The telecommunication companies are installing a lot of smaller poles to support their 5G networks, and the city is prevented from doing much about it because of state law.