Tucson police ID woman found in burning house

The body of a woman found in a burning house Sunday that was the start of a shooting spree on Tucson's south side has been confirmed as the girlfriend of the alleged gunman, Tucson police say.

Jennifer A. Fells, 36, a mother of three, was presumed to have been killed in the attack that also left two paramedics wounded, a helpful neighbor dead and firefighters seeking cover from gunfire as they tried to put out the blaze.

The alleged gunman was shot in a gunfight with police. He died Wednesday.

Fells was positively identified by the county's Office of the Medical Examiner, police said Thursday.

An autopsy showed Fells had been shot.

Fells' body was found inside the burned house in the 2100 block of East Irene Vista.

The house fire marked the beginning of Sunday's rampage.

Investigators say Leslie Scarlett shot Fells and set the home on fire before driving to nearby Silverlake Park where he shot two EMTs parked in their rig.

He then returned to the burning house and opened fire on neighbors and firefighters. Neighbor Corey Saunders was shot and killed. A bullet grazed another neighbor's head.