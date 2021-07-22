 Skip to main content
Tucson police ID woman found in burning house
Jeff Smith, cousin of Cory Saunders, looks down at his candle as Rachel Smith helps Melissa Snyder, Saunders' girlfriend, light her candle during a community vigil organized by Homicide Survivors at the MSA Annex. Saunders was shot and killed while trying to help put out a house fire in his neighborhood on Irene Vista.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

The body of a woman found in a burning house Sunday that was the start of a shooting spree on Tucson's south side has been confirmed as the girlfriend of the alleged gunman, Tucson police say.

+9 Photos: Vigil honors victims of Tucson shooting rampage

Jennifer A. Fells, 36, a mother of three, was presumed to have been killed in the attack that also left two paramedics wounded, a helpful neighbor dead and firefighters seeking cover from gunfire as they tried to put out the blaze.

The alleged gunman was shot in a gunfight with police. He died Wednesday.

Jennifer Fells died in a house fire Sunday allegedly set by her boyfriend, Leslie Scarlett. 

Fells was positively identified by the county's Office of the Medical Examiner, police said Thursday.

An autopsy showed Fells had been shot.

Fells' body was found inside the burned house in the 2100 block of East Irene Vista.

The house fire marked the beginning of Sunday's rampage.

Investigators say Leslie Scarlett shot Fells and set the home on fire before driving to nearby Silverlake Park where he shot two EMTs parked in their rig.

1:01 Watch Now: Vigil for July 18 shooting and fire victims

He then returned to the burning house and opened fire on neighbors and firefighters. Neighbor Corey Saunders was shot and killed. A bullet grazed another neighbor's head.

Soon after, police say Scarlett rammed a police car then opened fire on Officer Danny Leon.

The officer returned gunfire, critically wounding Scarlett, before rendering aid.

