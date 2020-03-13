TUSD supports firearm storage, joins emergency radio system

The TUSD governing board passed a resolution in support of educating parents on the importance of responsible home firearm storage during the March 10 board meeting.

The resolution authorized the superintendent to collaborate with the city and the mayor’s office for the development and distribution of secure firearm storage and safety information for the parents in the district. TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says the resolution is nonpartisan with the focus on safety.

Mayor Regina Romero and her team have been very supportive of encouraging safe gun storage practices, he said, adding that the district will let the city take the lead on sending out citywide mailers on safe gun storage practices, which the district can also share with their families.

The vote was unanimous except for board member Rachael Sedgwick, who was not present.

The district also voted to pass a resulting it’s joining the county-wide emergency radio system, streamlining communication with local law enforcement and fire departments.

TUSD received a $525,000 Department of Justice grant in October 2019 to cover costs associated with joining the Pima County Wireless Integrated Network, referred to as PCWIN.