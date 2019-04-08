What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Sgt. Juan Rodriguez.
Nominated by: The Rev. Sarah Tomassetti.
Why: For his volunteer work with military veterans. Rodriguez has been a volunteer in Tucson for over 35 years working with veterans and their families. He has been instrumental in organizing the yearly Nam Jam concert. This is a concert with a variety of activities that provides entertainment and support, and raises money for veterans and their families. He has helped to set up the Vietnam Museum, speak at memorials, volunteers at the VA hospital, facilitates bingo games for patients, provides root beer floats for patients and gives support to those with PTSD, Tomassetti wrote in her nomination letter. He will get up at any time of the day or night to be there for a veteran. You can always hear him saying “Welcome Home” to any other person who has served. “He has a kind and compassionate heart who would help anyone in need, especially veterans and their families,” Tomassetti wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.