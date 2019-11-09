More video from this section

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get breaking news alerts delivered to your email inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking News newsletter

Rocky Baier is a journalism student at the University of Arizona and an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

Contact reporter Curt Prendergast at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com or on Twitter @CurtTucsonStar