With 25 new drivers, TUSD hopes to restore bus routes soon

Parent Laura Farrell-Wortman has been getting her daughter to school an hour before the bell rings to avoid the worst of traffic around the school, which Farrell-Wortman attributes to so many more parents driving to school.

Her daughter was going to take the bus, and she found out there wouldn’t be service from a robocall 1½ days before school.

She was able to shift her work schedule to accommodate the last-minute inconvenience. And her husband can pick up their daughter and bring her to work with him at the end of the day.

“We have two reliable cars,” she said. “We have bosses who have been understanding and flexible. But, we’ve had bosses who have been understanding and flexible for a year and a half, with this pandemic. We are really starting to test the balance.”

Not having buses has caused an excess of traffic around some schools. And the city bus has been packed with students as well, said Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik.

“Students are piling onto our buses, and normal city bus riders are kind of freaking out because you got jam-packed buses, and some of them are wearing masks and some of them not,” he said. “And with the delta variant happening, people are concerned about feeling like sardines in a bus right now.”