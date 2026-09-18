Trump said the hunting order builds off a new rule the Interior Department finalized in August that has allowed hunting at 95% of National Wildlife Refuge System lands, encompassing 92 million acres. The move, which extended hunting rights to 107 national wildlife refuges and four national fish hatcheries, followed executive action Trump took during his first month back in office.

In an appeal to ranchers, Trump this month directed his administration to begin the process to remove the gray wolf and Mexican gray wolf from the federal list of endangered species list.

"We believe that public lands belong to the American people and to the public, and hunters, fishers and outdoorsmen should be able to access them," Trump said. "And they weren't able to. They'd be arrested if they even walked onto certain property."

The order takes aim at the lottery system that limits who can access high-demand Forest Service-administered river areas, directing Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to overhaul the lottery to prioritize U.S. citizens and applicants who haven’t previously received access.

The order also rolls back a Biden-era policy that prevented hunter from using lead ammunition and tackle.

"Lead ammunition was a problem, huh? Is it better than other ammunition, I assume?" Trump said. "I don't know what the hell that means, but I know one thing: You wanted it and I'm here for you."

The order that addresses fishing, dubbed "Restoring American Saltwater Angling and Recreation," directs Rollins and Burgum to take steps to suspend, revise, or rescind regulations they consider overly burdensome to boaters, anglers and outdoor marine businesses.