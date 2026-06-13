“Companies will pass down the tariff refund to consumers only if they decide to do so, or if they're forced to by a court,” said Alfredo Carrillo Obregon, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute.

Are some companies passing on tariff refunds to customers?

Take Cardinal Health. The medical supply distribution giant paid about $200 million in tariffs and passed some of those costs to its customers.

Now the company says in its SEC filings that it will return to customers any portion of the refund tied to price increases it passed through during the tariff period.

But Cardinal Health's customers are businesses, hospitals and pharmacies, making it unclear whether any savings will ultimately reach consumers. Cardinal Health did not respond to a request for comment.

FedEx is also expecting to make a recovery, but did not specify how much in its filings. Like UPS, the company does plan to pass money on to customers.

Amelia Ables, FedEx Communications Advisor, told USA TODAY in an email statement that supporting consumers remains a priority. “As the U.S. government issues IEEPA tariff refunds to FedEx, we are fully committed to refunding any applicable duties including the interest received from Customs and Border Protection.”

Even so, of the $166 billion that’s on the table, U.S. consumers are unlikely to see much of the reclaimed money ending up in their pockets. Earlier, Trump had even floated the idea that the revenue from these tariffs could be used to send $2,000 checks to Americans – but those plans never materialized.