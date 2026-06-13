Corporate America stands to receive billions in tariff refunds from the U.S. government, but a USA TODAY analysis of regulatory filings found that only a few of the country's biggest companies have committed to passing that money directly back to consumers.
Those refunds became available after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the tariffs imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. Other tariffs remain in place.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has started processing refund claims for the $166 billion that are potentially on the table.
A USA TODAY analysis reviewed more than 630 Securities and Exchange Commission filings that referenced the Supreme Court's ruling and found that at least 90 publicly traded companies have disclosed plans to seek refunds, providing the deepest accounting yet of corporations’ push to reclaim billions of dollars.
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Among the largest, Ford is seeing a refund of $1.3 billion; General Motors $500 million; and UPS $500 million, according to their filings.
Of the three, only UPS announced plans to return money to customers. “UPS will disburse refunds 60-90 [days] after we receive the funds from CBP,” the company said on its website.
Most companies say they are keeping the money to pay off debt, cut supply costs, and invest it back in their businesses.
Only a handful of companies stand out, saying that part of the money will go to their customers. Even for those companies, it is not clear whether any of it will ultimately reach everyday consumers – and the options for what to do are limited.
“Companies will pass down the tariff refund to consumers only if they decide to do so, or if they're forced to by a court,” said Alfredo Carrillo Obregon, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute.
Are some companies passing on tariff refunds to customers?
Take Cardinal Health. The medical supply distribution giant paid about $200 million in tariffs and passed some of those costs to its customers.
Now the company says in its SEC filings that it will return to customers any portion of the refund tied to price increases it passed through during the tariff period.
But Cardinal Health's customers are businesses, hospitals and pharmacies, making it unclear whether any savings will ultimately reach consumers. Cardinal Health did not respond to a request for comment.
FedEx is also expecting to make a recovery, but did not specify how much in its filings. Like UPS, the company does plan to pass money on to customers.
Amelia Ables, FedEx Communications Advisor, told USA TODAY in an email statement that supporting consumers remains a priority. “As the U.S. government issues IEEPA tariff refunds to FedEx, we are fully committed to refunding any applicable duties including the interest received from Customs and Border Protection.”
Even so, of the $166 billion that’s on the table, U.S. consumers are unlikely to see much of the reclaimed money ending up in their pockets. Earlier, Trump had even floated the idea that the revenue from these tariffs could be used to send $2,000 checks to Americans – but those plans never materialized.
Stefan Reisinger, a partner at the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, said “the only remedies really are if there's a contractual right. Usually, the everyday Joe and Sally consumer doesn't have a contractual right against the company they're purchasing from.”
These tariff refunds are focused on the companies that imported the products into the U.S., who are the ones that paid the tariffs to the government.
“What any importer did with that tariff expense varies dramatically. Some companies may have just eaten the tariff expense. Other companies may have passed it on to their customers,” said Ted Murphy, a partner at the law firm Sidley Austin.
Because there’s not a general right to refund for consumers, some have started to file claims against the importing companies that raised costs. For example, both Costco and Nike are being sued.
Even if companies don’t explicitly return the refunds, however, some said they will use it to benefit consumers indirectly.
On a May earnings call, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, John David Rainey, said the company would invest the refund in lowering its prices.
“We are availing ourselves of the process to get refunds. We would definitely bias and try to prioritize price investment for that, given what we've seen, both in terms of the pressure on consumers from fuel prices,” Rainey said.
On the call, Rainey said the refund amounts to less than half of 1% of the company’s U.S. annual sales. CNBC estimated that to be around $2.42 billion.
Similarly, The Home Depot said in its filings it has begun receiving refunds, although the company has not disclosed the total amount of tariffs paid or expected recovery.
Sarah McDonald, spokesperson for the company, told USA TODAY in a statement that the company’s goal is to maintain the best value for customers.
“In May, we started to receive a non-material amount of refunds and could receive more this quarter. Those refunds will be used to offset costs from incremental tariffs and other cost pressures,” McDonald said.
Still, the impact on consumers is clear. An April Federal Reserve study on the effect of tariffs on consumer prices showed that sweeping tariffs kept prices elevated for core goods, which includes cars, furniture and other products and excludes the volatile prices of food and energy.
The push by major companies to reclaim tariff payments comes despite a warning from President Trump. When Trump appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" in April, he was told that Apple had initially held off on applying for a refund. Trump responded that it was "brilliant" if companies chose not to apply.
"Actually, if they don't do that, they've got to know me very well. I'm very honored by what you just said,” Trump told CNBC. “If they don't do that, I'll remember them."
But that has not stopped the largest U.S. companies from pursuing what they are owed. Customs and Border Protection launched a tariff refund portal on April 20, rolling out refunds in phases. An agency spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement that the agency has processed over 15 million entries as of May 22 and accepted processing claims worth $85 billion.
Apple, for its part, said in its May filings it is seeking refunds but has not disclosed the amount of refund it expects to recover. The company said previously it had paid $3.3 billion in tariffs during the second Trump administration.
Selling refund rights at a discount
A few examples of companies selling their refunds to investors also emerged in USA TODAY’s analysis. These companies reported selling their refund rights outright to financial firms, accepting less than full value in exchange for immediate cash.
Children's Place, the children's clothing retailer, sold $38.2 million in refund claims to an investment firm for $25.7 million — 67 cents on the dollar — and used the proceeds to pay down debt. Accuray, a medical device company, sold its $9 million in claims to a third party for $6.6 million. Camera maker GoPro sold about $19.4 million in refund rights to a lender.
But beyond billion-dollar companies, it’s small businesses that have also been hit.
The Justice Department is appealing the court order that compelled the U.S. government to reimburse companies. While the appeal would not affect the current cases being processed by Customs and Border Protection, if successful, it could mean some businesses would have to file lawsuits individually, which can be an expensive process.
The IEEPA tariffs are also just one set of tariffs that they are dealing with. After the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated them, President Donald Trump announced other sweeping tariffs (some of which were recently also deemed invalid).
“At the end of the day, the government took money from American importers pursuant to a set of tariffs the Supreme Court declared to be illegal,” Carrillo Obregon said. “It really shouldn't be that hard for the government to give back the money these companies are rightfully entitled to, so it's just disappointing to see that the refund process is not going as smooth as it should be, and there's probably going to be more hurdles along the way.”