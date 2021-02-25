Consular ID cards could once again be accepted in Arizona

“It has the same validity as a passport,” he said. “So anything they can do with a passport they will be able to do with a consular ID.”

Mendoza acknowledged that, in some ways, the new law — assuming it is signed by Ducey — does not change everything. For example, he said many financial institutions already accept them to open accounts and to provide loans.

But the bigger effect, Mendoza suggested, may be just the fact that Arizona has decided to reverse a decade of policies.

“It sends a very important message to Mexico (that) Arizona is recognizing the contributions of the Mexican community in the state,” he said. And Mendoza said it also shows Mexico that Arizona considers its relationship with his country to be a “top priority.”

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, agreed with the assessment about the importance of sending a message.

“In some ways, it’s like a demonstration,” he said, saying that Arizona needs the people who live here who are Hispanic. “It’s putting your money where your mouth is.”

And there’s something else. Bowers said he’s seen a shift in the attitudes among members of his own party.

“They’re not blind,” he said.