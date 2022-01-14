Feds might seek $163M refund over Arizona's anti-mask mandate rules

"Ultimately, we're going to challenge whatever they've asserted in the letter," Ruiz said. And he said the state has done nothing sneaky with the dollars, saying it is "above board."

The threat to withhold those dollars apparently has had effect on at least some school districts.

"We're seeing more schools go to mask-optional policies," Ruiz said, though he said that also has been helped by the fact that younger children are now eligible for vaccination. And he said Ducey sees this as catering to what parents want.

"Parents want their kids back in the classroom," he said. "They want to stop talking about masks, they want to start talking about math."

He also said parents appreciate the option of a voucher to take their children out of public schools that do maintain the mask requirements, even in the face of a loss of federal dollars.

As it turns out, though, there haven't been many of them.

Only 85 families have applied for the $7,000 vouchers, at a cost of $595,000, Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin said earlier this month.

But Karamargin said that the balance of the $10 million the governor set aside remains available to parents even as several Arizona schools have announced plans to impose new mask mandates due to the outbreak of the omicron variant.