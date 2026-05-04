"These owners and also operators in Arizona are not paying their fair share,'' said Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson. "They are rolling in millions and millions of dollars that are going right into their pocket while the families of Arizona are struggling to pay their rent, put food on the table.''

Republicans ignored the request to adjust the fees, with none speaking Monday to defend the decision.

What makes all this important, Democrats said, is not just the big programs that are being cut, like funding for food stamps, health care for the needy and universities. They said even some small changes in the state's revenue picture could make a lot of difference.

One of those is the Sun Bucks program.

"We know how many children get their main meals from school when they go to school daily,'' said Sen. Kiana Sears, D-Mesa.

This program provides $120 per child in an eligible family. That automatically includes those who get food stamps or are in the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program. And those who get care from the state's Medicaid program also qualify if their income for a family of four is below $61,000.

Sears said there are about 640,000 children served.

What makes the cut in state funds significant is that the federal government picks up the actual cost of the program, with the state paying just a share of the administrative expenses. Sears said that means a $1.8 million reduction in state spending loses $79 million in aid.

The GOP budget also would take $14.4 million from the Housing Trust Fund, dollars set aside to work with developers to create affordable housing.