Looming threat

All these strategies can help make AI more sustainable. But the elephant in the room remains: Until alternate power and water efforts ramp up, the massive data centers represent a looming threat.

Industry analysts at ConstructConnect Project Intelligence are currently tracking 76 U.S. data center projects in progress, all with start dates expected in 2026. In fact, a coalition of more than 230 environmental groups has demanded a national moratorium on new data centers nationwide.

While it’s unclear whether that can happen — given the momentum around AI and Wall Street’s enthusiasm for it — experts say there are other ways to move the needle.

Ferrer points to the need for developers to build sustainably. “The answer isn’t really to ‘stop building data centers.’ What we should do is build them with rules that protect local water (and) stabilize the grid,” he says.

“Responsible AI is a leadership choice,” he says. “If you're serious about sustainability…then you build AI leveraging models that are as efficient as possible by default, powered as cleanly as possible and reported on with transparency.”

That transparency can help ensure AI is used in the most environmentally responsible ways. “Moving forward, AI providers must offer transparency, so consumers can choose providers who build sustainably, rather than those who simply build fast and leave the environmental bill to the next generation,” Hunter says.