"Today's stay from the Supreme Court is a critical — if temporary — victory for the women of Arizona and across this country who depend on mifepristone for their health care," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said. Mayes, a Democrat elected in 2022, has opposed abortion restrictions and pledged never to prosecute an abortion case.

Is the Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone final?

No. The court's administrative ruling — which blocks the ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — is in force through May 11. In that time, the court is expected to decide how to proceed.

What does the mifepristone ruling mean for Arizona?

Arizona patients just recently became able to receive mifepristone via mail and by telehealth prescription.

State law banned both until a February ruling from a Maricopa County Superior Court judge struck them down. The judge determined the bans on mail and telehealth were unconstitutional under the provisions of Proposition 139, the 2024 voter-approved measure that created abortion rights in the state and prevented most restrictions on abortion access.

That ruling is being appealed by Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Steve Montenegro, both Republicans who stepped in to defend the bans and other abortion restrictions after Mayes declined to do so.

Can Arizona women get mifepristone now?

Planned Parenthood Arizona, which offers abortions at four locations around the state, said that its clinics' offerings would not change because of the Supreme Court's stay, meaning mail and telehealth services will continue.