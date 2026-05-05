But by 2020, he said, there was no opposition, leading to the 3-2 approval.

That law permits adults, defined as 21 and older, to have up to an ounce and up to six marijuana plants. Users also pay a tax which doesn't apply in cases of medical marijuana.

Noble, in submitting an application in December for an initiative to repeal the 2020 law, said voters should take a second look. Key, he told Capitol Media Services at the time, was his fear that the drug was being marketed, at least indirectly, to children despite promises to the contrary by supporters.

"I went into it with a pretty profound belief that it was happening,'' he said this week, but acknowledged this was not based on any personal knowledge. "I was kind of relying on things that I had seen or read from other people.''

Only by doing further research, Noble said, did he come to the conclusion his assumptions were wrong.

"They have not done some of the things that I thought they were doing,'' he said of those selling the drug.

"I don't think that they're specifically marketing gummies and candies and that kind of thing the way that I was led to believe that they were doing,'' Noble continued. "Maybe they're doing that in other states. But it's not happening here in Arizona.''

And, to the extent it is, that will soon disappear.