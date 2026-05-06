Border czar Tom Homan threatened to "flood" cities and states with federal officers if they refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities in advancing President Donald Trump's agenda of mass deportations of people who entered the United States illegally.

In response to New York legislation that would bar local police departments and jails from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homan said he will "flood the zone" with more immigration officers in that state.

"You ain't seen (expletive) yet," Homan said May 5 at the 2026 Border Security Expo at the downtown Phoenix Convention Center. "You will see more ICE agents than you've ever seen before, so congratulations."

Homan made the threat during his opening remarks at the border exposition, an annual event that brought together hundreds of leaders from across local law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and private enterprise to create partnerships in enhancing border security and safety along the borderlands.

The annual Border Security Expo came nearly a year after Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on July 1.

The law allocated billions of dollars into border security and immigration enforcement to meet the Trump administration's goal of mass deportations of people who entered the United States illegally and to complete the border wall along the southern border with Mexico.

ICE is enforcing the laws enacted by Congress, Homan says

During his speech in Phoenix, Homan lambasted the U.S. media and local lawmakers for vilifying immigration officers.