Hernández said he was turned away from the medical unit repeatedly, until one day in December he collapsed in pain, he told the Star in a video call from Eloy, on April 22.

When an officer asked him what's wrong, "I told him, 'I can't walk, the pain is so intense. I’m not the type of person to cry, but I can barely endure the pain,'" Hernández recalled telling the man. "He called the medical unit for me, and that’s when they gave me the wheelchair."

From December to April, Hernández relied on the wheelchair but Eloy took it away on April 20, he said. Without a wheelchair, Hernández said he'd been unable to go to the cafeteria for the meals provided by Eloy — instead relying on costly food items he can purchase at the commissary — nor could he get to the medical unit to get his medication, unless a friend helped him.

Hernández said his liver is inflamed, due to taking so much ibuprofen over the past eight months at Eloy.

In March, after seven months at Eloy, Hernández said he was taken to get an MRI scan of his back and he was told he has several slightly bulging discs and possibly arthritis, but there was no clear diagnosis or solution. His condition, and mental state, have continued to deteriorate since then, he said.

When Hernández went to the medical area April 25, he told staff he "urgently" needed help for pain that was at level "10," he wrote to the Star that day.

"They wouldn't let me see the doctor, nor return to me the wheelchair that I need to move," he wrote. "They violate health regulations, just like they violate the rights of every person that finds themself here."