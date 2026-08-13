She wrote in a survivor story published by the coalition that the diagnosis pushed her to research treatment options and make decisions about her care.

“Cancer has forever changed me,” Vernon wrote, adding that she would never look at life the same way again.

Vernon approached her cancer experience with “fearlessness” and “tenacity” and later used her story to show others that life could continue well beyond a diagnosis, James said.

Aviation became one of Vernon’s passions, according to James. She loved to travel, explore and connect with people from different backgrounds, and flying gave her another way to pursue those interests.

James recalled hearing about a career panel where colleagues expected Vernon to discuss her work in finance. Instead, Vernon said she was there to talk about aviation and the ways it could become a career or a passion.

“She really believed in getting the most out of it,” James said.

What happened in the Chandler plane crash?

The Piper PA-28-180 crashed about 7:49 p.m. shortly after taking off from Chandler Municipal Airport, National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway previously told The Republic.

An initial Federal Aviation Administration accident notice described the flight as personal and listed the aircraft in the takeoff phase when it crashed.

The pilot was the only person aboard. No one on the ground was injured, according to Chandler police and the FAA.