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Summers are always brutal in Arizona, but the fall and winter are the best time for travelers and residents in the Grand Canyon State. However, the Old Farmer's Almanac is expecting it to be a warm fall across the United States, with occasional rain throughout the country.

While Arizonans continue to brave the summer months, here's what to look forward to in the coming season:

When is the first day of fall 2026?

The first official day of the autumnal equinox is Tuesday, Sept. 22.

What will fall be like in Arizona?

Arizona is expected to have a warmer-than-average September to start the fall season, but temperatures are expected to slightly cool in October, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Will it rain this fall in Arizona?

Most of the state is expected to be drier than usual, with rainfall remaining below average. However, the northern central area of the state from Sedona heading north is expected to have a warm and wet fall, with precipitation levels higher than the rest of the state.

How does The Old Farmer's Almanac make its predictions?

The Old Farmer's Almanac is America's oldest forecaster, according to the publication. However, its current weather forecasting method is a modern adaptation of a formula developed by the almanac's founder, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792.