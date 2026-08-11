“They wouldn’t take calls because of their Nigerian accents, and they were using out-of-state bogus notaries to sign,” he said. “They were having money from the sales sent to mule accounts. I started sending letters to them saying we had seized the accounts.”

Then, he said someone with a Nigerian accent called him and demanded to get money from a property sale.

"I told them to send someone to my office for a check,” said Carroll, who worked with California regulators to try and stop the international deed fraud scam. “No one ever came to the office.”

Sting leads to arrest, prison

Rowan said he was contacted by two women who wanted to sell him a Scottsdale house for cash fast in late 2025. They told him the property was inherited.

The real estate agent and investor was interested in buying the home but couldn’t get the owner, per the quitclaim deed, to talk to him on the phone. Instead, her “friend” was doing the negotiating, he said.

Working with a title firm, Rowan found the deed was forged, and the real owner hadn’t listed it for sale. He found the elderly homeowner living in a care home and told him what was going on with his empty house that was paid off. The owner called the police.

In early November 2025, Rowan told the women trying to sell the home to go to a title agency, present their IDs and they would get paid. But in the parking lot of the title firm, the women — Rachael Cossette and Jennifer Greer — were arrested on suspicion of forgery and fraud. In early March, Cossette was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison, and Greer was sentenced to 2 1/2 years.