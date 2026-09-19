Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — A member of the "Gilbert Goons" charged in the gang murder of Preston Lord was arrested for a third time since he was released from jail with electronic monitoring on a $1 million bond in 2024.

Tempe police arrested Talyn Vigil, 20, and another man on Sept. 17 on misdemeanor reckless driving and exhibition of speed charges.

The arrest happened just before 3 p.m. after officers said they saw the two men racing motorcycles near Arizona State University. Officers said the pair split traffic, performed burnouts while stopped at intersections and drag raced, among other traffic violations.

Both were arrested and taken to Tempe City Jail while their motorcycles were towed and impounded.

Vigil was arrested in 2025 on charges of violating an order of protection and in February for reckless driving on a dirt bike.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Sept. 18 that prosecutors were aware of his latest arrest.

"Any action we take will be done through the appropriate channels in court," County Attorney's Office spokesperson Erin Pellett told The Arizona Republic.

Vigil so far has managed to remain on house arrest despite prosecutors previously requesting a judge revoke his release conditions following his previous arrests while out of custody.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers denied the request in April, saying he did not feel Vigil was a threat to the community or that he would fail to appear in court. It was unclear if the latest arrest would cause Myers to reconsider.

Awaiting trial in murder case