Tempe police declined to comment further when asked about specific charges the district was cleared of.

Parents: Not made aware of cameras

While the district said the girls changed in the dance room because of locker room renovations, one parent at the meeting expressed concerns that girls could have been seen undressing as far back as 2024. Some parents have said they were never made aware of cameras in the room.

Amy Vidal, who spoke at the Sept. 16 meeting, said she was concerned that other security guards may have seen girls changing in the locker room prior to 2026. Vidal said the girls have always undressed in the dance room.

“Dancers are always changing their dance clothes. Sometimes between different genres of dance, like going from hip hop to contemporary, or sometimes changing into costumes,” Vidal said.

The girls have seen the dance room as a safe space, she said. And because they are comfortable around one another and travel to competitions together, they are also comfortable changing in front of one another in the dance room, she said.

Vidal also said other teams change in the dance room, and that in the past the school locked the locker room doors at 2:30 p.m. and did not provide coaches with keys, requiring girls to use the dance room after that time. Sterling declined to comment on Vidal's comments, citing the ongoing investigation.

The district has maintained that the dance room was never meant to be a designated changing area and that there are no cameras in authorized changing rooms.