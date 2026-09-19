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PHOENIX — An Avondale police officer was removed from his position at a West Valley high school after a physical altercation with a student.

The incident happened at Tolleson Union High School District's West Point High School on Sept. 17. The altercation occurred during the school's lunch period, when multiple fights were reported on campus, said Manuel Rios, spokesperson for the Avondale Police Department.

A partial recording of the altercation circulated online. In another video, a school safety resource officer is seen grabbing a student by the neck while the student attempts to push the officer back. The officer is later shown dragging the student to the floor and repeatedly punching at the student's face. Dozens of students surrounded the incident as it happened.

Rios said the officer was reassigned to administrative duties until an investigation concludes. The department requested that the Peoria Police Department investigate "to ensure an independent and transparent review."

In a Sept. 17 letter, West Point High School Principal Brandi Haskins told students' families the officer was removed from campus and asked parents for additional information or videos from students that may assist the investigation.