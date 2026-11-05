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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Less than two months ago, I wrote a letter to the editor imploring Tucson parents to understand the importance of secure gun storage laws following the incident at Alice Vail Middle School in which a student was able to bring a weapon onto campus and show it to friends before law enforcement was able to intervene.

I am once again pleading that we, as a society, collectively demand secure gun storage laws that include significant consequences for parents who provide weapons to their children under the age of 18 following the shooting deaths of three children and a teacher at a Bend, Oregon, school. Officials said these killings were carried out by a 16-year-old who used a firearm that was purchased by his mother for his birthday in August.

The headline that came out of Bend, Oregon, that the shooter used a weapon from home that was given to him as a birthday gift should be shocking to us. Unfortunately, it is not. We have heard this horror story time and time again.

Statistics tell us that school shooters often use weapons obtained from their own home. According to research conducted by the Brady Campaign (an American nonprofit organization that advocates for gun sense laws and against gun violence), nearly 80% of youth school shooters or minors bringing guns on campus obtain the weapons from their own home, relatives or a friend, often due to unsecured storage. An even more frightening statistic published by Everytown for Gun Safety indicates that an estimated 6.7 million children in the United States live in a household with at least one loaded, unlocked gun.