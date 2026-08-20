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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

So I read in the Star that the government had gutted a program that will “save taxpayers $3 billion.”

Really? When do I get my share?

Divided by the U.S. population, I figure I should hit the jackpot to the tune of about nine bucks. I’ll watch the mailbox.

Then there was Elon Musk taking his chainsaw to the federal payroll and claiming he saved taxpayers $118 billion. OK, that number was disputed, and the actual savings may have been considerably less. But hey, that’s still lots of dough. I’m waiting for the check for my portion. Now that should be REAL money.

And, oh man, those new Trump tariffs that foreign countries were supposedly going to pay when they sold products here. What a windfall!

Hold on. U.S. companies actually pay the tariffs, and at least some of those costs can be passed along to consumers. So that TV set I bought last year from Amazon cost me an extra 50 bucks.

But wait, there’s more! Since courts eventually forced the government to refund importers, and Amazon got a check for $600 million last quarter, does that mean they are going to send my extra $50 back?

I’m still waiting.

On the other hand, whenever Washington spends another billion here or another billion there, we hear that “taxpayers are on the hook.”

Uh-oh. Does that mean they’re coming after me for my share?