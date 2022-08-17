 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biased Federal Judge in Trump's search warrant

Bruce Reinhart is the Federal Magistrate Judge in south FL, who signed off on the search warrant for Trump’s home. He is a former federal prosecutor. Reinhart was recommended for U.S. Magistrate by former FL Republican Governor Rick Scott. He has made political donations to both Obama and Bush. What is disturbing are his biased comments on social media about Trump. After Trump had criticized Representative John Lewis, D-GA, relating to his questioning of the 2016 election results saying he did not see Trump as a legitimate president (perfectly ok for Democrats to question elections results), Trump responded citing the poor state of Lewis' 5th district in Georgia and how he should be focused on improving that instead. Reinhart then posted on Facebook, 'John Lewis is the conscience of America. Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet.' In June, Reinhart disqualified himself from handling a Trump vs Clinton lawsuit related to the 2016 election citing his lack of impartiality.

Daniella Constantini

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

