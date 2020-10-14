 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 and the Economy
When viewed through an economic perspective, the consequences of COVID-19 at a global level have a catastrophic effect in The United States. According to The Borgen Project, 95% of the world’s consumers live outside the U.S and many of the fastest-growing economies are in the developing world, much of which has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Now more than ever investing in foreign aid is crucial to combating extreme poverty and consequently avoiding foreign conflict. Global action is needed to tackle the coronavirus in the next emergency supplemental for the International Affairs Budget. I urge Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Martha McSally to support at least $20 billion in emergency global funding for COVID-19 in the next relief package. This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in combating the pandemic globally and to protecting the health, security, and economic interests of all Americans.

Anakaren Maldonado

Nogales

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

