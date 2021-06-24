 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump/QAnon Party (TQAP) should learn to research
Letter: Trump/QAnon Party (TQAP) should learn to research

The Trump/QAnon Party (TQAP), formerly Republicans, blame Joe Biden for everything wrong in the world. Take gas prices. The complicit wrestling coach, blinded to sexual abuse of underage boys, attacked him for gas prices that reached levels not seen since, oh, 2018, when his boss was in charge.

He forgot about prices leveling back up due to Biden’s pandemic recovery his predecessor failed to materialize. Remember his forerunner’s insane elimination of cybersecurity from our government, the cause of the East Coast oil crisis?

TQAP says we are not a democracy but a republic. Suppose they knew what they were talking about rather than use their demigod’s words. In that case, they’d see a republic as a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of equal citizens entitled to vote and exercised by representatives elected directly or indirectly by them, a state NOT led by a monarch or other hereditary head of state, ala McConnell, according to Dictionary.com. Same as a democracy.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

