Letters to the Editor: Feb. 27

Make education a priority
As a retired Arizona educator, serving 35 years, I am appalled by the demolition of our public schools.
Voters time and again have voted to fund our public schools. Now a group of anti-education legislators think they know more about education than parents and professionals. Arizona continues to expand vouchers, turning over our tax money, hundreds of millions of dollars a year, to private schools and for-profit charter schools that have no oversight in how they spend our tax dollars.
A study by Scholaroo.com, a research group, ranked Arizona at the very bottom — 50 for student/teacher ratio, 49 for teacher’s salary, 49 for graduation rate and 48 for spending per pupil.
What company would move to a state with the worst public school system in the nation?
Tell your legislators "vote no" to more vouchers or Arizona will be number one in the country for uneducated populace.
Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D., Retired Educator
Oro Valley
Ban cat declawing
Re: the Feb. 10 article "House committee votes to ban declawing of cats."
Recently Rep. Amish Shah, M.D., authored bill HB2224 to ban declawing cats (other than for medical needs) in Arizona. Some people are unaware of the harm this barbaric practice does to cats, so unfortunately this bill is desperately needed. Many don’t realize that declawing is amputation of the knuckles of cat’s paws which often causes residual pain, resulting in litter box issues. Declawed cats are also more likely to bite, as their other form of defense is removed. I volunteer at Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson and know there is huge support for this bill among staff and volunteers there. Animal welfare is an issue that transcends political divides. Please encourage your representatives, and subsequently (I hope) state senators, to support this legislation.
Carol Garr
Southwest side
Do not let history repeat
In the 20th century, we had Hitler, who kept invading and occupying European countries. He was defeated with cooperation with European countries and the United States. Today, we have another dictator invading neighboring countries, without any obstruction. Today, we have Ukraine, tomorrow it may be Poland. We have sent troops in Europe, with their hands tied.
Putin needs a severe opposition so that history does not repeat itself again.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Putin’s invasion
In 1939, Adolf Hitler brutally invaded Poland. In 2022, Vladimir Putin brutally invaded Ukraine. Putin aspires to be the new Hitler; is it surprising that Donald Trump and his Fox acolytes praise him? Perhaps Trump aspires to be the new Mussolini —not a very noble ambition. We can only remember what eventually happened to their role models and hope the world does not have to pay the same price.
Andrew Browning
Foothills
Tax reform should benefit all
Re: the Feb. 23 article "AZ a blueprint for state tax reform."
I read Mr. Ruiz's self-serving opinion on tax reduction with great interest. He lauds the idea of a tax reduction for the rich, stating that it will bring in $300 a year to the average family. If he is accurate, which is in doubt, that amounts to a whopping $6 a week. However, he doesn't share how he would benefit. A lot more, I'm sure!
To be fair, tax reduction might be appropriate if our state government was living up to its obligations. The billion dollars mentioned would be better used to help the homeless, improve state roads, appropriately fund education, fund police and fire fighters. A tax reduction for the rich is amongst the last things Arizonans need. What is needed, is to use the tax money collected to benefit the entire citizenry of Arizona, not just the wealthy.
Ken Freed
East side
Make your thoughts known
Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."
A letter writer expressed concern about the impact these changes would have on local “wildlife and rural communities.”
Please do more than just being concerned and writing to the paper. The original article included information on how, where, and when to comment on the proposals. Please take advantage of this to let the Air Force know your thoughts. Comments are due by March 4.
Peaceful Chiricahua Skies is a coalition that is actively opposing these changes. They have a website and a Facebook page; I recommend you check them out for updates and actions you can take.
Dave Peterson
Midtown
Republican war on women
Re: the Feb. 24 letter "This elephant has critical legs."
The letter writer states what the Republican Party stands for. He includes, "equal opportunity and the free pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Maybe so, unless you happen to be a woman. It seems to me the Republican War on Women goes on unabated, especially in Arizona.
Nancy Martin
Midtown
Protect democracy in Ukraine and Moldova
Putinism and Stalinism are threatening places I hold dear to my heart. I’m weeping for my family and friends in Moldova and Ukraine. I served in Moldova as a Peace Corps volunteer from 2018-2020. I worked right across the Dnister River from Ukraine and lived with a host family who ethnically identify as Ukrainian. Tragically, crisis in Ukraine now means crisis everywhere throughout the surrounding region. Moldova will certainly have a crisis on its hands with Ukrainian refugees they cannot support alone. They need our support now more than ever before, militarily, philanthropically and economically. I’m hopeful there will be an end to the ravaging of Russian despots and dictators on Moldova and Ukraine. Their relief must start today.
Bailey Hollingsworth
East side
Republicans' wake-up call
As a lifelong independent voter, I am fearful for our country. Our system depends on two viable political parties to bring balance to our government. At the ballot box we resolve issues that are developed, debated and analyzed in campaigns. Say what you will about either ideology, injection of bogus issues and distraction from real ones is bad for us. Independent voters want and need the real issues of today developed, debated and solutions offered. And independent voters make the decisions because neither party has a majority themselves.
Republicans have a great supply of competent, knowledgeable and principled potential candidates, but they face attack by Trump and thus a hard uphill battle in their own party.
Arizona Republicans need to remember that independent voters decide elections. Voting in a party primary needs to be based on electability and principles not "venting your spleen," or worse yet Trump. Arizona Republicans need to concentrate on our many real issues, and they desperately need to see the backside of this loser.
Richard Eaton
West side