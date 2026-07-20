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ACC Commissioner Marquez Peterson discussed reliable and affordable energy but provided no information regarding either. Texas demonstrates that renewable energy (33% of the total) is very reliable. Burning fossil fuels costs more than solar or wind. The current costs in cents per kWh are: solar, 3-6; onshore wind 3-5; natural gas, 4-7; and coal, 8-14.

The ACC eliminated the Renewable Energy Standard and Tariff (5-0 vote), allowing electrical utilities to avoid generating more lower cost renewable energy. In June, a $700 million federal coal subsidy was added, supporting a primary source of fossil fuel pollution. The costs of burning fossil fuels to generate electricity has caused climate warming, drought, wildfires, and extreme storms. Last January, an article in The Star reported up to 12% of all income is lost due to climate change.

The ACC needs to work for ratepayers and require utilities to modernize our grid and expand renewable energy for reliable and lower cost electricity.

Bill Jones

East side