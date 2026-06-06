I have a granddaughter registering for the UA. I was flabbergasted at the cost of four years of college. 18 years ago We put away several thousand in an investment account to fund her college expenses. We ended up with just enough to pay for one year’s tuition. I calculated how much I would have needed to invest 18 years ago to fully fund all four years. Amazingly, it was $50000. How many middle class families have that much available to begin saving for their kids college. Not me. Not you. It’s shameful that college kids incur student debt requiring up to 20 years to repay. I suggest the following action from Congress. Set Federal student loans at zero interest with 50% of the loan credited upon the kids graduation. This would not only ease the significant financial burden but would strongly encourage kids who started to finish college. Congress should do something for the ordinary folks for a change not just for the rich.