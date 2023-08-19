In January 2023, Jason Wolf of the Arizona Republic reported, “UA reported it provided its athletics department with $31.1 million — $27.9 million in institutional support, which includes a $14.8 million internal loan, contrary to NCAA reporting guidelines, and a record $3.2 million in student fees.” Now I’m reading in the Star that PAC12 presidents turned down a $30 million offer from ESPN because it wasn’t equivalent to the Big10’s money. Cunningham writes, “Athletes have no one in power advocating for their welfare.” Really?? NIL Money doesn’t go to the school it goes directly to the players and without NIL probably much of that money would have gone to the school’s athletic department. With the transfer portal players can now “University Shop,” and soon players will be considered employees. The truth is no one is looking out for the academic students. Stop loaning academic money to athletics! And we wonder why students have such high debt. I hope college sports collapses.