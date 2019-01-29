Re: the Jan. 27 article "Arizona lawmaker says parents should get list of vaccines' ingredients."
Vaccines have greatly reduced diseases through prevention. I do not understand parents who choose not to protect their children from illnesses that could have catastrophic consequences. As a child, I had polio before there was a vaccine. My mother, who was a nurse, insured that I got all the vaccinations, including polio when it became available, that were required.
Later, the military insured that I got all necessary vaccinations throughout my military career. I am not a medical professional so I trust (gasp) the folks at the CDC who do have that background to insure vaccines are safe and to disclose any possible side effects that I need to be aware of. I do not trust politicians who ignore professionals and propose half-baked and unnecessary legislation which would further endanger public health.
Michael Mount
Foothills
