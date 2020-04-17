Letter: We Need Public Lands Now More Than Ever

In these times of anxiety and struggling with the impacts COVID-19 is having on our economy, Arizonans are finding refuge in nature. Trails provide healthy exercise and inspiration within close proximity to home. One of the most important tools that has provided access to vital outdoor recreation spaces is the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
One of the LWCF’s greatest strengths is that it doesn’t cost taxpayers a penny; the funding comes entirely from offshore oil and gas royalties. It’s a promise to the American people to invest revenues from the depletion of one public resource to protect places we all benefit from and enjoy.
The Senate is poised to consider the Great American Outdoors Act this month, which will fully fund LWCF while addressing the maintenance backlog on public lands. Please join me in urging Arizona’s Senators to vote in support of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Matthew Nelson
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
