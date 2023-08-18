





Trump the fascist

Trump is as completely narcissistic and power-hungry of a politician as Hitler was, and they will long be remembered for it in U.S. history. (Bet Trumpers wish they could rewrite yesterday’s history on a daily basis.) Trump is fueling hatred, like Hitler did, where it already existed. Many of us care but feel helpless.

Remember WWII? Leading up to it, in 1930s Britain, the fascist Oswald Mosley wanted to bring his country into the present by shifting away from the supposed economic and social dysfunction of democracy to the more effective (for whom) model of autocracy. This is not different from 2023 Republican ideology. Sensible people can be swept up in radical action by the pack of wolves out to get Democratic blood.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Age limits

In light of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s disabilities (she’s 90), Senator Mitch McConnell’s sudden speechless meltdown (81), and President Biden’s frequent confusion (80), I think there should be age limits for congressmen, senators and presidents, the endpoint being an absolute 80 years old. So, one could run for the following:

President: no later than 72

Congressman: no later than 78

Senator: no later than 74

Most people are forced by company rules or enticements to retire at 65. Why should we allow these elected officials to hold office for a lifetime? They are outliving their usefulness to their constituents.

Robin Gaudielle

Northwest side

Have you heard the one about ...

Re: the Aug. 5 letter “Congress — hard right and hard left.”

‘Figures don’t lie, but liars figure!’ In the letter referencing the conservative/liberal ratings promulgated by the Conservative Political Action Conference, I question their objectivity. By recognizing few representatives as 100% conservative, are they not trying to influence other conservatives to be more conservative? By rating more liberal representatives as 100% liberal, are they spinning the story that conservatives are not as radical as liberals? What do the ratings provided by the Americans for Democratic Action indicate is the more radical group/more in line with liberal objectives? I didn’t research their opinion because the spin starts here.

Be wary of subjective statistics. They lie so very well!

James Abels

Midtown

Trump is indicted, not you or I

Let us be clear, Mr. Trump was indicted by a Grand Jury over the events of Jan. 6, 2021. He and his co-conspirators are alleged to have tried to overthrow the government. President Biden did not indict him, Attorney General Garland did not indict him, and Special Counsel Jack Smith did not indict him. A Grand Jury of citizens indicted him, which is exactly how our system works. Mr. Smith presented the evidence and the Grand Jury decided there was enough evidence to have a trial. Is he guilty or innocent? Neither you nor I get to decide, nor any other official. A jury of his peers will decide that after a trial where defense and prosecutorial evidence will be presented. Again, that is the system we have, and it is the same system every other defendant is subject to.

Don Ries

Southeast side

School vouchers

Re: the Aug. 12 article “School vouchers.”

I was surprised to discover that our public schools were graduating illiterate dunderheads per a letter writer. I was interested in the definition of dunderheads, and according to the Oxford English Dictionary, it means a stupid person. I also looked up stupid. It means lacking in intelligence. So we now have illiterate people lacking in intelligence graduating from our public schools. Nonsense. Our public school system produces scholars who go on to the Ivy League and to our great public universities. My own family is a perfect example. We’ve produced three physicians in just two generations and three Ivy Leaguers. There are many complex reasons for student failure in our public schools. We take everyone — the weak, the wounded and the sad. Yes, we teach feelings. I have empathy for the letter writer’s arrogance and ignorance; that is hard to overcome. Perhaps he might tutor or help some students to achieve greater things.

Jean McLain

Foothills

Radiology Ltd. changes

Re: the Aug. 12 letter “United Health Care should settle with Radiology Ltd..”

I share the writer’s concern that UnitedHealthcare (UHC) is threatening to drop coverage of Radiology Limited’s services but fear that the shoe may belong on the other foot. Radiology Ltd. is no longer “locally owned by a consortium of doctors,” although it does indeed continue to be very well run. Rather, it has been bought out by U.S. Radiology Specialists, a huge national corporation founded jointly by Charlotte Radiology and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, “a leading healthcare investment firm” in December of 2019. USRS seeks to “partner” with radiological services everywhere, to “provide the resources they need to thrive,” etc. In other words, they are not health care providers, they’re money men. And they probably raised their rates so high — to make money — that UHC is balking at covering those rates. Locally, it is a disaster because so many Tucsonans rely on Radiology Ltd. I’ve appealed to UHC. But maybe it is USRS who needs to be reined in.

Regula Case

Midtown

Dark money and the 1st Amendment

Arizonans passed the “Dark Money” proposition last November by an overwhelming margin. Yet those with a vested interest in dark money contributions continue to argue against it, believing it would violate their right to free speech. They are afraid that public association with the causes they support will lead to “retaliation and harassment.”

What is the use of freedom if you have to hide to be free?

Freedom of speech has an underlying principle: the right to free speech implies that one can do so openly and safely.

If donating money is an act of free speech, it is up to the government to protect the donor’s safety in being open and free about that act of free speech.

Instead of letting donors hide their identity, Arizona’s legislature should encourage their open contributions but also pass and ensure enforcement of laws that protect anyone from “doxxing” and other forms of harassment.

Why do our legislators fight the Dark Money law when they can make laws to protect freedom?

Kalyanraman Bharathan

Midtown

Trump malaise

A lot of our citizens in the USA are sad and have an unhealthy unhappiness because of a Trump-caused malaise.

We have less fun in our lives because of this.

It has been brought on by an ever-expanding grey cloud of malaise emanating from the aura around Trump. It began years ago, but since Jan. 6, 2021, it has mushroomed and covers the USA and much of the world.

It reminds me of Peanuts character Pigpen. Every time Pigpen went in public, he was surrounded by dirt. Pigpen is known for his perpetually filthy overalls and the cloud of dirt and dust that follows him wherever he goes.

With Trump, it expands exponentially every time he opens his mouth.

With an apology to Pigpen.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Pinal County voter suppression

I am a snowbird. My permanent residence is in Pinal County. I just received a notice from Pinal County Recorder Dana Lewis telling me that USPS had informed Pinal County that my residence has changed. Thus, my registration status may be changed to “inactive” 35 days after the mailing date. My change of address with USPS says “temporary.” Pinal’s notice offers a form to change my address to a non-Pinal one, but no form with which to affirm my permanent Pinal residence. In order to affirm my residence, I am required to call the Pinal Recorder’s office. I have two concerns: 1. How many snowbirds like myself will miss this form and/or not see that they need to actually call the Pinal Recorder?; 2. ARS 16-166 states that the Recorder must provide a return form or an internet address with which to verify a resident’s status. Pinal’s form offers neither of these. Why not? And why now?

Peter Frank