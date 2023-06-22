Which Witch Hunt?

The former president claimed the Mueller investigation was the biggest witch hunt ever.

He now claims the successful civil suit against him as the biggest witch hunt ever. With so many investigations in-process, which one(s) will become the biggest? I can offer the answer, the one(s) that are successful in prosecution.

His protégé, Santos has recently co-opted Trump’s description for his own legal troubles. It is a weak and tired argument to blame the legal system for catching you in the bad acts you have done. Shame on those who side with the offenders when they are caught.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Argument does not hold water

Re: the June 16 letter "Trump is unique."

The letter writers letter reducing former President Trump's flagrant lawbreaking to "errors" due to his status as the first citizen President since George Washington — is laughable.

Does the letter writer mean to assert that every "citizen" should be excused for ignoring a subpoena, even if, as I assume Trump does, they have legal counsel to provide advice and guidance? Does he mean to assert that during his presidency, there's no possible way Trump would have had "political insiders" on his team advising him?

I admire the letter writers ability to push the limits of logic and common sense, but his ridiculous argument doesn't hold water, except perhaps for the most delusional of Trump cultists.

Jeanne Sharp

East side

Drag is joy

In our 13 years of holding season tickets to the Arizona Theater Company we have loved many many performances. Our favorite until now was the play some 10 years ago about “Deportees”, based on the plane filled with migrant laborers that crashed in Los Gatos. As it ended we stood silently in tears. Well today we laughed and declared “The Legend of Georgia McBride” to be our new favorite. One of the best times we’ve had in our 79 years of life. The actors were amazing and the overall production was perfect. We now believe that where there is Drag there is joy.

Bob and Kathy Mohelnitzky

Oro Valley

Pay attention to what they do...

Rep Juan Ciscomani says he represents all of District 6; but he voted to repeal the bill clarifying the illegality of pistol braces (originally in The National Firearms Act of 1934).

Semi-automatic pistols equipped with stabilizing braces were used at:

Dayton - 9 people killed, 27 injured

Boulder - 10 people killed at a grocery store

Colorado Springs - 5 people killed and 25 injured

Nashville - 6 people (3 were age 9) killed at Covenant School

Ciscomani’s District has mostly the same constituents as Rep. Gabby Giffords' did. Her organization reminds us the dangers of these braces are not theoretical. Don’t just listen to what Ciscomani says — look at what he does.

Mary Keerins

Foothills

Patriots

It seems that what motivates Trump supporters is that they are the patriots, likening themselves to the patriots of the American Revolution willing to fight for their cause. Mr. Trump in recent social media posts has referred to himself as "King" thereby, making MAGA really MAKA, Make America a Kingdom Again. Is there a better term for the remaining Trump supporters than loyalists, the name applied to those in America who supported the king and opposed the American revolution? Patriotism in America is defined by a willingness to uphold the constitution, pay taxes, and tolerate the 'other', as well as defend the country against foreign and domestic enemies. 'King' Donald fails these criteria.

Eric Gormally

Oro Valley

I'm a little confused

All my life I have been under the impression that the Republican Party was the party of fiscal responsibility. I don't see how underfunding the IRS fits in. The IRS is the only government entity that produces a profit. It seems that cutting IRS funding is the exact opposite of fiscal responsibility.

Folks, please help me understand this!

James Galvin

Sahuarita

All over the nation — misinformation

So COVID-19 was a hoax

Why so many dying folks?

Donald Trump — hey, he won!

His cult, each and every one

Thinks it's true, wear your red white and blue

Jan. 6, just another normal day!

The dead and maimed, what to say?

So many lies, so much at stake

Ask Mike Lindell and Kari Lake

Gun culture — the American Way

Will your kid come home today?

Most pressing issue of the day,

Drag shows! Hide your kids away!

Indicted ex-prez wreaking havoc

Yet people worry about a laptop!

Guaranteed to take our country down —

Allegiance to a dangerous circus clown.

Deborah Klumpp

Oro Valley

Southwest Gas changes

Has anybody else looked at their Southwest Gas bill recently? Mine has gone up considerably just over the past few months, even though my usage has gone down. So, I did some digging and saw that Southwest Gas reported record revenue last quarter AFTER they raised rates again in January. I’m an Air Force retiree living on a fixed pension — my money only goes so far.

Why is a corporate utility placing such a burden on individuals, families and small businesses — especially while their profits continue to soar? These price hikes are causing undue hardships for vulnerable communities — including disabled veterans and retired military like me. We’re already facing enough challenges without having to spend our money to line the pockets of greedy corporate executives.

Dallas Stevens

Midtown

Border crisis and responses

Re: the June 21 article "Container wall leaves runaway costs behind."

The AZ Daily Star featured a story from The Howard Center For Investigative Journalism that criticized former Republican Governor Doug Ducey and Republicans in the legislature for expenses and construction of a container wall at the border with Yuma. Nowhere in the story did it mention that under the Biden administration there has been record numbers of foreign nationals entering the country illegally. Nowhere in the story did it mention that in April 2019, the Mayor of Yuma declared a State of Emergency (SoE) due to the flood of people illegally crossing the border there. That in part lead President Trump to build the border wall in Arizona, which President Biden immediately halted. After President Biden was elected in November 2020, the numbers of people illegally entering country skyrocketed, including at Yuma. The Mayor there declared another SoE in December 2021. Governor Ducey's plan for the container wall only developed as the result of an increasing border crisis in Arizona that I think the Biden administration intentionally created and ignored.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

What a sick joke

What am I missing here? Hunter is guilty of paying his taxes late? That's a crime? In the real world, that might cost him a financial penalty and the taxes and penalty would be paid. And Hunter was using drugs at the time he purchased a firearm? I did recently read that that was a federal felony! Give me a break. If we're going to start threatening jail time to Americans who pay their taxes late ... and gun owners that use illicit drugs, then we sure darn better start building more jails ... a LOT more jails. I don't know about you, but I tend to believe that Hunter has been experiencing an actual long-time Witch Hunt ... not the fake "Witch-Hunts" that Trump is constantly complaining about. And McCarthy is trying his best to defend all of this? It's time to admit it guys. If this is what we get from the Republican Party, then it's time to admit that the Republican Party isn't just a joke ... it's dead.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

I'm confused

If the GOP, as so many writers to this paper contend, is loaded with racists how come minorities and women are in the running for the GOP presidential nomination vs an old white guy for the Dems? I thought old white guys were the cause of all of our country's woes.

Mark Moral

East side

Pride nights

Sometime after hosting a “pride night”, may I suggest MLB ballparks host a “zealot night"? That way we all would have a night.

Duane Barbour