Local Opinion: New nuclear energy plants are a 'fool's errand'

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Can you imagine having two grocery stores, one where you pay the regular price for your groceries, and another store that has the same groceries for three times the price? That is the situation with new nuclear energy.
Jonah Goldberg wrote an opinion piece in the Star in the Oct. 28 edition, saying that nuclear energy can help save the planet. He misses the mark by a mile.
The cost of nuclear energy is so high that it actually forces utilities to produce more fossil fuel electricity. Here is how.
New nuclear energy is expensive. The total delivered cost is about 28.5¢/kilowatt-hour (KWH). In other words, you get about 3.5 KWH per dollar that you spend on new nuclear energy.
For comparison, a Tucson home might consume 650 KWH per month. Instead of paying the current 12¢/KWH, if you bought nothing except new nuclear electricity, your bill would more than double.
So, with that in mind:
Each $1 you spend on new nuclear electricity gives you 3.5 KWH;
Each $1 you spend on solar, with battery backup, provides 10 KWH.
3.5 minus 10 KWH gives you a deficit of 6.5 KWH for every dollar spent on new nuclear electricity.
How do you make up for that 6.5 KWH deficit? Households and businesses will have to buy more energy from their utility — 75% of that will be from fossil fuels. On average in the United States, 75% of all grid energy is generated by fossil fuels.
In other words, every time you spend a dollar on new nuclear energy, you create a deficit that is about two times the energy you get out of your dollar.
It is called “opportunity cost” in economics. Opportunity, indeed. It’s about money — big money — for the greedy profiteers who build these polluting plants, and ideologues like the right-wing author and his writings.
It would be like buying groceries for triple the normal cost at an overpriced grocery store, but you get only one-third the groceries. Why? Because you went to the wrong store.
It is a fool’s errand to pay triple the cost of your groceries. It’s a fool’s errand to buy nuclear at triple the cost of electricity from solar with battery backup.
On top of that — never forget this — there is the nuclear waste that is toxic for millions of years. Add the much higher water use, the production of nuclear-weapon ingredients, uranium mining contamination of the Navajo Nation and elsewhere, the massive nuclear subsidies (your money), and more. The list goes on, but I’ll stop there.
Let’s get all the groceries we need for a decent price, and all the electricity we need for a decent price.
Russell Lowes is a board member and treasurer for Physicians for Social Responsibility, Arizona Chapter. He is on the advisory board of Arizonans for Community Choice, which advocates for clean energy at www.az4cc.org. He is the primary author of a book on the Palo Verde nuclear plant, which was used to stop the financing of Units 4 and 5 at that nuclear plant, west of Phoenix.