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Of the many former Arizona players who are involved in FIBA World Cup qualifying games this week, forward Pelle Larsson has made the biggest splash so far.

A three-year player at Arizona through 2023-24 who is now with the Miami Heat, Larsson had 31 points and five rebounds to lead Sweden to an 86-81 win over Lauri Markkanen and Finland in Helsinki on Thursday.

Markkanen, who played the 2016-17 season at Arizona, had 11 points but was 0 for 9 from 3-point range.

In the Africa qualifiers, there was another matchup of ex-Wildcats on Thursday, too: Kobi Simmons had 17 points and 7 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Mali and Oumar Ballo 83-74.

Simmons played with Markkanen for his lone season at UA in 2016-17, while Ballo, who had nine points and nine rebounds Thursday, came over from Gonzaga with coach Tommy Lloyd in 2021 and stayed through the 2023-24 season.