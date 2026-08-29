“Everybody in Lithuania feared that anybody educated was going to get shipped out and my parents were both college graduates,” Labanauskas said. “They knew (educated) people were the people they didn't want in the country because, you know, they'd end up being troublemakers.

“The Americans and the Allies were coming from the west, and the Russians were moving in from the east and pinching off the German army. But my parents were probably more afraid of the Russians taking over than they were of the Germans.”

Labanauskas said the family spent five years in the camp inside the American occupation zone, crammed into a Quonset hut, trying to survive. Meanwhile, an uncle who had once captained a Lithuanian warship in the 1930s before eventually moving to Sweden and then Chicago worked to sponsor them.

Labanauskas said he remembers only two things about life in the refugee camp: Hunting for mushrooms with his grandfather and a little bit of mischief.

“I remember my dad getting very mad because some of us little boys jumped on some of the trucks that were driving by to catch a ride,” Labanauskas said. “He was incensed. I think I got a good whipping.”

Being young had its advantages when they finally gained passage on a U.S. troop carrier that headed across the Atlantic and into Boston, a rocky voyage that took about a week.

“This was definitely not a luxury cruise,” Labanauskas said. “We were down in the hold essentially where the troops would have been put up. The accommodations weren't perfect. My parents got seasick. The kids that were on the ship were the only ones that seemed not to get seasick.”