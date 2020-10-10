Pac-12 coaches still sorting out basketball scheduling madness

With just over six weeks to go before college basketball season begins, Pac-12 coaches are still meeting virtually once a week to collectively sort through some strategy.

Not on-the-court strategy, of course. More like survival strategy, about finding a way to play all 27 games somehow, and safely.

Among the questions: Whether to travel for a multi-team event or host their own? What to do about nonconference games scheduled before the NCAA's new Nov. 25 start date? How to squeeze seven nonconference games around the two conference games the Pac-12 added back into December in order to make up its expanded 20-game schedule?

Meanwhile, how to do all this in a way that allows for make-up games, with the smaller numbers involved in basketball meaning a single positive COVID-19 test could throw most, if not all, of an entire team into 14 days of quarantine.

Among the possible solutions: Scheduling all Pac-12 rivalry games for the same day, keeping alternate dates in the two "rivalry weeks" open for make-up games. Or even having all teams play both their rivalry games in the same week, which would keep an entire week open.

The Pac-12 could also move up more league games earlier over winter break, though doing so would push up against nonconference schedules and Christmas.