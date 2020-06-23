Pandemic forcing UA basketball team to add clauses to scheduling contracts

“Under the circumstances, it makes sense to add that clause,” Reynolds said.

Other UA nonconference game contracts were written before COVID-19 hit college sports in March, so they only have the force majeure clause — except for the Gonzaga contract, which was written in 2015 and has no clause addressing cancellations stemming from outside forces.

All UA game contracts also have a clause requiring schools who cancel a one-time appearance to pay $50,000 or, for those who cancel a two-year home-and-home agreement, to pay $100,000. But those are typically added to address a school that pulls out for competitive reasons, believing it needs to adjust its schedule one way or another because of its roster that season.

“It’s never happened to us but the reason that clause is in there is because it does happen,” Reynolds said. “It’s just to protect us. But if they have to pay the fee typically it’s going to come from a donor or a coach.”

It’s unclear what might happen if a team has to forfeit a game because too many players have tested positive for COVID-19 but, like so many things these days, it’s a fluid situation.

“We haven’t really discussed it,” Reynolds said. “Those are all unknowns at this point.”