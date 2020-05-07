Sean Miller, in video interview: Jemarl Baker was hobbled last season, Cats could still add 1 or 2 players to roster

“Benn is every bit 6-5, maybe 6-6. He finishes above the rim. He’s a very good shooter with a chance to be even better, but a guy who can play pick-and-roll basketball, and could do a lot of different things. I would say the difference is, from an athleticism perspective, he’s like a lot of guys that we’ve seen in Arizona who’ve played the wing position, Josh Green being one of them that thrives in the open court, a high-flyer. And as he continues to get more skilled and learn the game, the sky’s the limit for Benn. So we’re really thrilled to have him.”

On Batcho, a 6-10 post player from Paris who suffered a broken kneecap last year:

“He’s fully recovered and we’re anxious and excited to eventually get him here on campus. Daniel is a physical 6-10, forward/center. I think he could play both positions for us. He’s aggressive, and he’s a very good defensive rebounder. In FIBA basketball, they were playing pick-and-roll basketball, up and down, being able to defend pick and rolls. Those are things that he’s been doing for a number of years and he’s hungry, a guy who loves the game.”

On Gorener, a 6-8 wing forward from Turkey who played last season at Orange Lutheran in Southern California: