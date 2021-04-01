UConn's Geno Auriemma on Arizona’s success, Aari McDonald’s game and what he expects Friday

“(Aari) is a dominant player who, kind of like Paige, there have been numerous times — more than you can count — where she just carries her team and wills her team to win both with her physical talents and the intangibles that she brings and how hard she plays. I think she’s a phenomenal player, she’s a tremendous individual. I don’t know that there’s anything that any one team, or any one player I should say, has been able to do to completely stop her from doing what she wants to do. Our staff feels like this is probably the most dominant guard that we will have played against this year. No question.”

What jumps out to you about the rest of the team as they navigate the new heights of making the Final Four?

A: “Well, first of all, they play exceptionally hard. They compete exceptionally hard defensively, they just are relentless and they get contributions from the whole team. So when you have that kind of base to work with then anything’s possible. So they shoot it, just well enough. And lately, in the NCAA Tournament, they’ve shot it great.