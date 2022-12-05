Arizona Wildcats star Dorian Singer enters transfer portal after leading Pac-12 in receiving yards

Arizona's latest departure in the NCAA transfer portal is a significant one.

On the official first day of the transfer portal opening up for players to enter, the Wildcats lost star sophomore wide receiver Dorian Singer, who leads the Pac-12 in receiving yards (1,105).

Singer, a 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound Minnesota native, posted on Twitter Monday morning his decision to leave the UA. Minutes after announcing his departure, Singer landed an official offer from Utah, the Pac-12's back-to-back champion.

"I appreciate my teammates for always keeping my confidence high and holding me to a high ceiling on and off the field," Singer wrote. "Thank you to the city of Tucson for the support and appreciation."

Singer joined the Wildcats as a walk-on in 2021, but emerged as one of the program's top pass-catchers in the final stretch of Jedd Fisch's first season as head coach of the Wildcats. Singer was awarded a scholarship in January.

As one-third of Arizona's starting receiver corps alongside star freshman Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan and highly-touted transfer Jacob Cowing, Singer caught 66 passes for a conference-leading 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. Cowing led the conference in receptions (84) while McMillan is tied for a league-best eight touchdown catches.

Singer had four games this past season with over 100 receiving yards, including a nine-catch, 176-yard, one-touchdown performance against Washington State. Singer also had seven catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-37 loss to 10th-ranked USC.

Arizona could conceivably lose both Singer and Cowing, who is likely to enter the NFL draft. Besides McMillan, Arizona returns promising freshman Kevin Green, sophomore Anthony Simpson and freshman A.J. Jones.