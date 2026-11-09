Saturday is truly the perfect storm for perhaps the most memorable game of the Brent Brennan era at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
It's a party so big that UA legend and Fox football analyst Rob Gronkowski is making his way back to Tucson to be a part of the "Big Noon Kickoff" festivities on the UA mall Saturday morning.
Gronk's alma mater is coming off a miraculous win over TCU and the Wildcats still have a chance to contend for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, the last one before the expanded 24-team College Football Playoff eliminates the conference title games.
Arizona's opponent on Saturday is No. 2 Utah, the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and the highest-ranked opponent to come to Tucson since the Oregon Ducks in 2007.
The last time Arizona faced a ranked opponent as a ranked team in Tucson? Arizona's home finale against Utah in 2023, the last time the Utes came to Tucson, which the Wildcats won handily, 42-18.
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Even though Utah has a first-year head coach in Morgan Scalley, after longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham left for the same role at Michigan, Scalley was Utah's defensive coordinator for 10 seasons and was promoted to Whittingham's successor; Scalley knows the culture.
Scalley is an extension of the foundation Whittingham established over 20 years of being Utah's head coach — a program known for its discipline, culture, toughness and steadiness. It's why they won two Pac-12 championships and played in the conference game four times.
Despite the leader of its renowned culture leaving to become a Michigan Man, Scalley was able to retain several foundational pieces, including dual-threat quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin — the catalysts to Utah's two-quarterback offense that Brennan said “has been so effective.”
Dampier has been the primary quarterback, passing for 2,053 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushing for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dampier, who has the third-most rushing yards by a Big 12 quarterback this season, accounted for all four of Utah's touchdowns in its 28-20 win over No. 9 BYU in Salt Lake City. Dampier was the opposing quarterback in Brennan's first-ever game as head coach of the Wildcats, when the Phoenix-area native and Scottsdale Saguaro product starred at New Mexico.
In Arizona's 61-39 win over New Mexico, a game in which Tetairoa McMillan set the program's single-game receiving record, Dampier passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Dampier's top pass-catcher that night? Former Arizona receiver Luke Wysong, who had eight catches for 129 receiving yards and a touchdown against his then-future team.
“He's awesome,” Brennan said of Dampier. “He's an awesome player and made all kinds of plays against us. I think they scored 40 points in that game. He was super impressive. Still is.”
With Dampier and Ficklin leading the offense and the defense having the second-best scoring unit in the Big 12, Utah is back to being Utah. Same brand, just a different man in charge.
“There's a lot of things about that program that are fantastic,” Brennan said of Utah. “There's been a consistency there. They've played in the Rose Bowl; they've won the conference. I know it's the old conference, but they've done a great job moving in from the Mountain West into the Power 4.
“I have a ton of respect for what they do there. ... I'm happy for them and I'm excited for this big-time matchup Saturday night.”
Added: “When you watch them play, they are tough and physical, which is how he was as a player and what his defenses were when he was the (defensive) coordinator. ... They always had really physical teams. That's a part of who (Scalley) is and that shows up in film and how they play.”
Between the national spotlight on Tucson, the postseason ramifications and Arizona star quarterback Noah Fifita playing his second-to-last home game, Brennan challenged UA fans to “sell out the Sol.”
“It's one of those moments where all of these cool things are coming together,” Brennan said. “We're playing an outstanding opponent, they're ranked No. 2 in the country, they're extremely well-coached, their quarterback is a superstar (and) and they're playing good football right now.”
The last time Arizona had a sellout was the homecoming game against Colorado in 2024.
“That's one of those things we've talked about a lot and we haven't gotten it done this year, but this is the game for that,” Brennan said.
“This is the game to show up for your alma mater, to show up for your university and show up for this city and (show) how this institution is wired into the city of Tucson,” Brennan said. “We have a great group of kids coming off an exciting win last Friday night, and now we have a big-time opponent coming to town. ... There's so much fun and exciting stuff happening.
“It's going to be an incredible day on our campus. I want to encourage everybody to get fired up, man. ... All the things are perfect for this opportunity. Let's show everybody how freaking dope the city of Tucson is.
“Let's show them what this institution, the University of Arizona, is all about by going absolutely nuts in that stadium on Saturday night.”
Here are the other items Brennan discussed in his news conference on Monday:
Did you get a chance to watch the “Holy War” matchup between Utah and BYU and what did you think of the atmosphere in Salt Lake City?
A: “It looked fantastic. It looked great. I coached in a bunch of games there over the course of my career as an assistant and as a head coach. They have a great game day. You can see that it had an impact on BYU at times during that game. That's what I'm talking about here at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday night. Our fanbase, the Zona Zoo, our alums, this city, making it incredibly challenging for Utah.”
What does cornerback Dwight Bootle II need to work on to avoid penalties, considering he was flagged for passing interference three times against TCU?
A: “I think the simplest terms is he just needs to look for the ball. He's in good position, it's just how does he finish it?”
Lately, the offensive line has allowed early pressure on Fifita. Do you anticipate changing the scheme to help in that area, or is that something where the offensive line just has to improve?
A: “I think we did the other night. We're playing against the best defense in the conference. ... There was still a hell of a lot of good production in that game. In my experience, there's always give-and-take with the O- and D-Line when you're playing. Same thing with our defensive front and our opponent defensive front. I think that's just a part of college football.”
A common theme in Arizona's losses over the last two years is mobile quarterbacks. What makes mobile quarterbacks challenging to face, and why do you think that has been Arizona's kryptonite on defense?
A: “That's kryptonite in all of football. Who are the best quarterbacks in the NFL? All the guys who can move. Guys that they're able to utilize in the plus-one run game or escape these incredibly athletic and twitchy defensive linemen. I think that's a challenge for all of college football and obviously Dampier is exceptional at it.”
How much has “Gronk” been an ambassador for the Arizona football program?
A: “Gronk is awesome. I have a ton of respect for him for who he is and how he carries himself. He's been very supportive of me and the U of A since I've been here. It's awesome to get him back again. He's got such a great way about him.
“He's one of those people who's authentically himself, always. I think that's why he's so endearing to everybody. He really is who you think he's going to be. He's a great dude with great energy, and he loves the U of A.
“I'm excited for him to come back. I'm excited to see him and I've gotten to spend some time with him over the years and he's really an impressive person. He's a great, great guy.”
Does Big Noon Kickoff and the hype surrounding this game change your approach this week?
A: “There's a process to our preparation, there's a process to our game day, there's a process to playing good football and that's where we have to live. That's where our team is at our best, is how are we day-to-day, stacking reps, stacking days? That's our focus and how we operate best in our program.”
You've been a part of so many games over the years, but where does Friday night's win over TCU rank amongst the rest?
A: “It's up there. It's incredible. It was just awesome to see everybody execute their part in that moment. Even the fumble recovery by Noah, that might be the biggest play of the game. ... There's a lot of really good moments in that.
“Depending on how the game is going, as a player and a coach and everybody involved in that, you have to choose to believe you can or not. One of the things I tell with our team often is the illusion of choice. You don't really have a choice.
“What do you want to believe? You want to believe we can do this or not? What side is going to be more fun? What side is going to give you a better chance to get it done? It's choosing to believe.
“That's what those kids chose and did nonstop. I think that's why we got the outcome we did.”
Salgado-Medina named Big 12 STPOW
Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina's late-game heroics in the Wildcats' 29-28 win over TCU on Friday earned him a Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
Salgado-Medina made all three field-goal attempts against TCU, including a game-winning 37-yard field goal.
It was Salgado-Medina's first-ever game-winning field goal, the first for Arizona since Tyler Loop's walk-off against Colorado in 2023.
"It was a great feeling, being able to execute on it and work so hard for a moment like that," Salgado-Medina. "Being able to do it on a stage like this is an amazing feeling."
Brennan said, “it was awesome to see him get out there and pipe that kick. There was never a doubt for any of us.”
“It was so great to see Michael to hit that kick and that's who he is and that's what he's going to continue to be for us,” Brennan added.
Here's a look at the other Big 12 weekly honors:
Offensive Players of the Week: Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos and Utah quarterback Devon Dampier.
Defensive Players of the Week: Oklahoma State defensive back LaDanian Fields and Colorado linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron.
Special Teams Players of the Week: Salgado-Medina and Baylor punter Palmer Williams.
Freshman of the Week: Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette.
Arizona (7-2) faces undefeated Utah (9-0) at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on Fox.
Extra points
— Brennan started his news conference by congratulating the UA triathlon team for winning its third straight national championship in just its fourth year as a program. Said Brennan: "Just incredible. Congratulations to that team and all of those athletes and coaches. Just really, really special."
— Gronkowski is hosting "Gronk's Pregame Party" on the UA mall (Gittings Lawn) near the LaNelle Robson Center Saturday at 6:30 a.m. leading up to Big Noon Kickoff.
— Brennan on Arizona hosting Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” at the UA mall at 8 a.m. on Saturday: "I think it's awesome. ... It’s just a great opportunity for us to show off how great the University of Arizona is.”
— Brennan has coaching experience with Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and safeties coach Derrick Odum, who were all members of Brennan's staff at San Jose State. Brennan said, "Those guys are really good people and really good football coaches. The success they're having doesn't surprise me, because I believe in those guys."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports