A: “It's up there. It's incredible. It was just awesome to see everybody execute their part in that moment. Even the fumble recovery by Noah, that might be the biggest play of the game. ... There's a lot of really good moments in that.

“Depending on how the game is going, as a player and a coach and everybody involved in that, you have to choose to believe you can or not. One of the things I tell with our team often is the illusion of choice. You don't really have a choice.

“What do you want to believe? You want to believe we can do this or not? What side is going to be more fun? What side is going to give you a better chance to get it done? It's choosing to believe.

“That's what those kids chose and did nonstop. I think that's why we got the outcome we did.”

Salgado-Medina named Big 12 STPOW

Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina's late-game heroics in the Wildcats' 29-28 win over TCU on Friday earned him a Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Salgado-Medina made all three field-goal attempts against TCU, including a game-winning 37-yard field goal.

It was Salgado-Medina's first-ever game-winning field goal, the first for Arizona since Tyler Loop's walk-off against Colorado in 2023.

"It was a great feeling, being able to execute on it and work so hard for a moment like that," Salgado-Medina. "Being able to do it on a stage like this is an amazing feeling."

Brennan said, “it was awesome to see him get out there and pipe that kick. There was never a doubt for any of us.”