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The Arizona Wildcats did it again.

Arizona triathlon won its third straight national championship at Tempe Town Lake on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first program in UA history to three-peat as national champions. Arizona won the last two national championships at Tempe Town Lake.

Arizona's Kelly Wetteland capped her prolific career at the UA with her second straight individual triathlon national championship. Wetteland also won the national championship in Tempe last year.

Wetteland recorded a first-place time of 1:00:43.7 and was one of four Wildcats to place in the top 10, along with Amit Ben Adiva (1:01:24.4), Molly Lakustiak (1:01:34.6) and Regina Michel Camacho (1:01:38.4).

Other teams that competed include second-place host Arizona State, TCU, San Francisco, Queens, Navy, Denver, Duquesne, South Dakota and East Tennessee State.

Wetteland — who is in the UA Sports Hall of Fame as a member of Arizona’s 2024 national championship-winning team — ended her career as essentially the greatest UA triathlete of all time, considering the program first competed in 2023.

Wetteland is considered one of the great athletes in UA history.