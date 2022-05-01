Former Arizona kicker Lucas Havrisik gets camp invite from Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona kicker Lucas Havrisik has earned a camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts.

Havrisik kicked for the Wildcats from 2017-21 and made honorable-mention All-Pac-12 the past two seasons.

Havrisik twice tied the school record for longest field goal, making 57-yarders against Utah in 2021 and Washington State in ’17. He finished his career with five field goals of 50-plus yards and annually ranked among the national leaders in kickoff touchback percentage. His career rate was 76.1%.

Consistent accuracy eluded Havrisik for much of his college career. He made 64.2% of his field-goal attempts (34 of 53).

Michael Badgley and Rodrigo Blankenship split placekicking duties for the Colts last season. Blankenship, who missed about two-thirds of the 2021 season because of a hip injury, remains on the roster.

Havrisik is the second ex-Wildcat to sign with a team after this weekend’s draft, joining receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who inked a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.