He's back! Arizona All-American Ricky Hunley returns to Wildcats as D-line coach

A little over a week into his tenure, new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has delivered on one of his promises.

Fisch has added an ex-Wildcat to his coaching staff. And not just any ex-Wildcat.

Ricky Hunley, Arizona’s first inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame, is returning to the program as the defensive line coach.

"I am very excited to welcome Ricky back as a coach at the University of Arizona," Fisch said in a news release Thursday. "There's not a better representative of success, individually or as part of a team, than Ricky Hunley.

“I've known Ricky Hunley since 2001, when I was a graduate assistant for him at the University of Florida. I've always admired him as a player, coach and person, as well as his passion for the game of football and the University of Arizona. I look forward to coaching with Ricky and watching him mentor and lead our student-athletes to success on and off the field."

Hunley, 59, played for the Wildcats from 1980-83. The linebacker twice earned consensus All-America honors. He remains the program’s all-time leader with 566 tackles. He also had 12 interceptions.